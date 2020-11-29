Car collides into tree near Moerewa following 'incident' at Paihia bank

The man involved in the crash is in a critical condition. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A man is in a critical condition and being taken to hospital after colliding with a tree near Moerewa this morning after an incident at a Paihia bank.

At about 10:45am, Police received a report of the bank incident before a person - suspected to be linked to the Paihia incident - left in a vehicle on State Highway 1 before colliding with a tree.

At no point was a police pursuit initiated. The vehicle was spotted heading north by a police vehicle heading south towards Kawakawa, which then monitored the north-bound vehicle.

Police stop traffic at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Leaity St in Moerewa today. Photo / Peter de Graaf

A man, the sole occupant of the car, hit the tree at speed, snapping the tree in half along with several concrete posts on a fence bordering the AFFCO freezing works in Moerewa.

He is in a critical condition with neck and spinal injuries, and has been flown to Whangārei Hospital with a potential transfer to Auckland if required.

It is believed the man was not wearing a seatbelt as the first person on the scene found the man outside the car.

Northland Police were busy this morning. Photo / File

Police reported that SH1 between Kawakawa to Pakaraka was closed and asked motorists to avoid the area and expect delays.

In a comment from Police, they said enquiries were in their early stages, and police were working to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.