Title-winning Northland players' take on the final

4 minutes to read

Doug Te Puni, left, Hayden Taylor, and Joeli Veitayaki know a thing or two about winning finals, after being part of the champion 1997 Northland side. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By:

Imran Ali is a reporter for the Northern Advocate

It has taken 23 years to climb once more to the top of the mountain - tonight, Northland's Taniwha team have a chance to lift the Mitre 10 Championship title.

Those who conquered the Second

