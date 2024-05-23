Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a motorbike and car on Herbert St in Waipukurau. Photo / Michaela Gower

Emergency services including a helicopter responded to a crash that blocked the main street in the centre of Waipukurau.

A police spokeswoman said they received reports of a crash involving a car and a motorbike on Herbert St, State Highway 2, about 11.10am on Friday.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said one person was transported by helicopter to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

A section of Herbert St / State Highway 2 was blocked by emergency services as of 11.40pm. Photo / Michaela Gower

One ambulance, a rapid response and a helicopter were dispatched to the incident and paramedics had been on the scene.

A section of the road was blocked by emergency services

Several gang members were speaking with emergency service staff at the scene.