Car and motorbike collide in serious crash in Porirua

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash about 4.30pm. Photo / File

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash in Porirua.

Emergency services were called to Warspite Ave and Driver Cres about 4.30pm, where a car and motorbike had collided.

Motorists have been advised to expect delays and diversions are in place.

The crash is near the house where a family was left in shock earlier this year after two people died when a car crashed into their home, tearing through the foundations.

The single-vehicle crash also happened on Warspite Ave in the Porirua suburb of Cannons Creek.

The two young people who died were Tualauta Tusa, 22, and William Temo, 21, of Porirua.