Car and motorbike collide in serious crash in Porirua

One person has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a crash in Porirua.
Emergency services were called to Warspite Ave and Driver Cres about 4.30pm, where a car and motorbike had collided.
Motorists have been advised to expect delays and diversions are in place.
The crash is near the house where a family was left in shock earlier this year after two people died when a car crashed into their home, tearing through the foundations.
The single-vehicle crash also happened on Warspite Ave in the Porirua suburb of Cannons Creek.
The two young people who died were Tualauta Tusa, 22, and William Temo, 21, of Porirua.