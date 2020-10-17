Canterbury event for farmers to dispose of plastics, chemicals and oil safely

Farmers dispose of waste at last year's rural recycling day. Photo / Supplied

Farmers will get a chance to safely dispose of their 'hard to move' waste' in Selwyn next month.

The Selwyn District Council programme, with Agrecovery Rural Recycling, will be held in

Malvern on November 9.

The day offers farmers and growers the opportunity to safely dispose of a variety of farm waste.

This includes chemical containers, fertiliser and feedbags, waste oil and unwanted chemicals.

This year silage and bale wrap cannot be accepted.

To take part in the day people must register, book a time and indicate the type of wastes they will be bringing.

The location will be provided to registered attendees.

Over 60 people dropped off 6915 kg of farm waste last year, including 2705 kg of chemicals that were safely treated and disposed of,

1500 kg of chemical containers and over 1000 kg of fertiliser bags were also disposed of.

Council solid waste manager Andrew Boyd said the council jumped at the

opportunity to host the day again.

"We saw last year how valuable the day was for people in our rural sector, so we're excited to hold another one and support our community.

"We see it as a great partnership between farmers, AgRecovery, the council, and the

specialist waste and recycling contractors working together to help keep our environment free of waste."

Waste must be prepared properly before drop off and farmers and growers interested in registering for the events and finding out more should visit Agrecovery.co.nz