“The wind is not as strong as it was yesterday and there is some rain forecast for the area in the afternoon which, if it eventuates, will aid our efforts to contain the fire.”

Kweon said 15 trucks, tankers and support vehicles were on the ground this morning while helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft prepared to fight the fire from the sky.

Kweon said the fire had grown but they would not know the exact size until a completed flight this morning.

Kweon told TVNZ Breakfast they did not anticipate any further evacuations today.

He said crews worked overnight on SH73 battling the fire on either side of the road.

He said they hoped to have the fire contained by the end of the day and fire investigators would start the process of uncovering what started the blaze.

He said they hope to reopen SH73 this morning and are working with the New Zealand Transport Agency.

Keown was encouraging residents to evacuate earlier so they were not doing it in the middle of the night.

“In the unlikely event that the fire does reach the village, an evacuation order will be made via Emergency Mobile Alert and door knocking, and we will then do everything in our power to protect the properties if it is safe to do so.”

The fire on Bridge Hill, in the Southern Alps is now 140 ha in size, December 5. Photo / Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Metservice meteorologist Brian Mercer said the direction of the wind has changed from overnight to southwest.

He said wind gusts up to about 50km/h were expected today alongside temperatures in the mid-20s.

He said winds will be “relatively strong” in elevated areas until the evening when it dies down slightly. He said there are a few showers forecast for the evening about the Canterbury plains.

Diversions are in place on State Highway 73 at Castle Hill Village, Arthurs Pass, and Springfield near Annavale Rd.

Fire and Emergency services on the scene of the Bridge Hill wildfire. Photo / Fire and Emergency

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Keown says students from three schools were evacuated from camps in the area as a precaution. Students from two of the schools had been staying at the Environmental Education Centre, while the others were at Forest Lodge.

“All other school camps are safe and away from the fire.

“Parents can be assured that their children are not in danger.”

Rudolf Steiner School principal Paul Kennedy told the Herald a group of its students were evacuated from the Environmental Education Centre because of the fire.

“They were transported back to school. We are very thankful that all our students, staff and helpers are safely back home,” he said.

Large vegetation fire on Bridge Hill in central Canterbury. Photo / Fire & Emergency

Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora issued a public health warning for the smoke from the Bridge Hill fire.

“Air around this location is smoky and there is potential that people who are sensitive to smoke – such as those with heart or lung conditions, people who are pregnant, young children and the elderly – may experience symptoms like coughing, shortness of breath or eye, nose and throat irritation,” it said in a statement.