“People should avoid the area and look to make alternative travel arrangements if they were planning to use this road today.”

Emergency services were called at 4.24am.

The fire now covers 140ha and is not under control.

“We currently have eight helicopters fighting the fire, with one more on the way, as well as 11 trucks, tankers and support vehicles,” Fire and Emergency said.

The fire on Bridge Hill, in the Southern Alps, now covers 140ha. Photo / Fire and Emergency New Zealand

A school group has been evacuated from their camp as a precaution. They are safe and well away from the fire.

Rudolf Steiner School principal Paul Kennedy told the Herald a group of their students were evacuated from the Environmental Education Centre as a result of the fire.

“They were transported back to school. We are very thankful that all our students, staff and helpers are safely back home,” he said.

The scrub fire on Bridge Hill near Castle Hill in the Southern Alps, December 5. Photo / George Heard

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said wind gusts were up to about 45 km/h, alongside 26C heat.

“Fairly strong, gusty winds that we’re seeing out there, and obviously we’ve got quite a bit of heat as well,” Makgabutlane said.

“Strong winds are making this fire difficult to get under control,” Fire and Emergency says.

“Smoke is not affecting SH73 at this stage but we are concerned about people looking at the fire as they drive past. Please keep your eyes on the road. We don’t need a crash on top of what we are dealing with.”

