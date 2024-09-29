“Brett was also a cherished son-in-law of Pat and Julie Farnham (Canberra), admired brother-in-law of Matt, as well as an uncle to Aaron and Ava (Canberra).”

“He was ‘one of a kind and a bloody legend to everyone who knew him’.”

A service for friends and family to celebrate his life for will be held at The Staveley, 12 Burgess Rd, Staveley, on Tuesday, October 1, from 3 to 5.30pm.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family have asked for donations to airrescue.co.nz.

Evans was a guide for Alpine Guides, which said no other skiers on the trip were uninjured.

“Our guide was a much-loved friend and colleague, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.

The Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue helicopter headed to the Mt Arrowsmith area in the Southern Alps after reports of an avalanche. Photo / Flightradar24

Alpine Guides said the avalanche happened on Pito Peak in the Southern Ashburton Range.

WorkSafe is investigating the incident, Alpine Guides said. Methven Heliski, the specific outfit running the trip, said it would “cooperate fully” with the investigation.

“No further comment will be made while the investigation is under way,” the company said.

Police were notified of the avalanche in the Southern Alps at 12.25pm. A search and rescue team was immediately scrambled to the area.

A helicopter from Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue was dispatched to the area around Mt Arrowsmith in the Ashburton Lakes District.

A Herald photographer on the scene said police and other rescue staff took time to speak to witnesses while the heliskiers loaded their equipment into their car. They left for the heliski base about 3pm, he said

Discover more

A spokesman for GHC Aviation, which operates the air rescue service, told the Herald the Rescue Co-ordination Centre (RCCNZ) notified them of a possible avalanche or mudslide at 12.18pm.

The reported location of the avalanche, just south of Mt Arrowsmith, is about 46km west of Mt Hutt and about 130km west of Christchurch.

The Avalanche Advisory, owned and operated by the Mountain Safety Council, issues avalanche advisories for the public in 13 alpine regions, but not the Arrowsmith area.

Earlier this month, the Mountain Safety Council urged skiers, snowboarders and climbers to check avalanche warnings before heading out.

Following heavy snowfall during the first week of September, thecouncil issued avalanche warnings to remain in place for parts of the South Island.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.