Brett Evans, 38, was caught in avalanche in the Arrowsmith Range in Canterbury on Wednesday, September 25, “while living his best life”, his family wrote in an obituary.
“He was the dearly loved husband and best friend of Renee, and a proud father to Gus and Rex.”
“He was the beloved son of Martin and Ann, an incredible brother and brother-in-law to Claire and Hamish Wilson, Nicola and Tim Valentine. He was the biggest hero and uncle to Harry, Tommy, William, George, Jackson and Gracie.”
A Herald photographer on the scene said police and other rescue staff took time to speak to witnesses while the heliskiers loaded their equipment into their car. They left for the heliski base about 3pm, he said