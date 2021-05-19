Canterbury architecture awards: Musterer's hut, micro-brewery amongst winners

Shark House by First Light Studio. Photo / Dennis Radermacher

Thirty-one of Canterbury's buildings, new and old, have been celebrated in the Te Kāhui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects Canterbury Awards.

The Musterers Hut by C Nott Architects took out an award for small project architecture at the ceremony on Wednesday.

Inspired by the historic workers' shelters dotted across much of the country's landscape, the hut blends into its tussocked Mackenzie Basin site, overlooking Takapō/Lake Tekapo.

Musterers Hut by C Nott Architects. Photo / Marina Mathews Photography

A decade on from the February 2011 earthquake in Christchurch, many of the winning buildings have come about as a result of the tragic event, awards jury convenor William Fulton, of Team Architects said.

"It was heartening to see projects resulting from that event providing a positive contribution to individuals, families, neighbourhoods and the city at large."

This includes the rebuild of the inner-city Ōtautahi co-housing community Peterborough, which was started in 1982 and was irreparably damaged in the earthquake.

Peterborough Co-Housing by South Architects. Photo / Craig South

Designed by South Architects, the pocket-sized neighbourhood consists of 14 townhouses with communal kitchen, dining and meeting areas, centred around a large courtyard that's shielded from the wind.

Christchurch's once-threatened Public Trust Building was also celebrated.

After being bought by its current owners in 2017, the neoclassical style building was lovingly restored "with respect and sympathy" by Three Sixty Architecture, the jury said.

Other rebuild award winners include Haere-roa by Architectus, which is now home to the Ngaio Marsh Theatre at Canterbury University; 94 Cashel Mall by Dalman Architects; and Moncks Spur House which was designed for an active family of four by Sheppard & Rout Architects.

Moncks Spur House by Sheppard & Rout Architects. Photo / Chris Collie

Over the hill in Lyttelton, an award went to Eruption Brewery by Bull O'Sullivan Architecture, for its clever adaptation of a bank building into a micro-brewery, which now uses the original safe as a beer chiller.

In the education category, Phillipstown's new Te Hohepa Te Kōhanga Reo, by Bull O'Sullivan Architecture, replaces a cold, old classroom.

The building's star-shaped plan mimics the progression of pēpi and tamariki - beginning with the rising sun for newborns and ending in the west for 6-year-olds.

In the housing category, nine awards were presented - including one to the Port Hills House.

Port Hills House by Philip Kennedy Associates Architects. Photo / Paul Wheeler

Representing an approximate 12-year partnership between Philip Kennedy Associates Architects and the client, the exposed and dramatic house, partly constructed from stone excavated on site, clings on to the side of a tussock clad hill overlooking Governors Bay.

Also taking home an award in the housing category, First Light Studios' Shark House, in the heart of Christchurch, was built in response to the clients' brief of "a defiance to a box", and draws inspiration from their infatuation with European supercars.