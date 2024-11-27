Australia’s Immigration Minister Tony Burke said: “From downplaying the impact of the Holocaust with comments about [German SS officer Josef] Mengele through to claims that Muslims started slavery, Candace Owens has the capacity to incite discord in almost every direction.
“Australia’s national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else.”
Holocaust Centre of New Zealand chairwoman Deborah Hart earlier said Owens’ comments about Jews tied into age-old anti-Semitic conspiracies.
“Candace Owens has some very wacky ideas. She says that Jews orchestrated JFK’s assassination and she distorts the Holocaust, including questioning the medical experimentation in death camps. In 2022 she defended Ye (Kanye West) when he said he would go ‘Deathcon 3 on Jewish people’. She believes there was no moon landing,” she told the Herald.
Hart said there had been a sharp rise in anti-Semitism in New Zealand, and was concerned Owens could further stoke that.
New Zealand has previously denied entry to Holocaust denier David Irving in 2004.
Minister of Justice at the time, Andrew Little, said: “Their message is insidious, it’s nasty and of course you can say anything in the interest of freedom of speech but to just attempt to sow a destructive message … I’m glad they are going sooner rather than later.”
