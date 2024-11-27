Owens began her career as a conservative activist, joining the conservative media company The Daily Wire in 2021 but was fired in March for promoting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

In recent months, the 35-year-old has leaned into Holocaust denial, spurred by her stance on the October 7 attacks on Israel and the ongoing war in Gaza.

Her name was even cited in the Christchurch mosque shooter’s manifesto.

In August, Owens announced a speaking tour of Australia and New Zealand this month – but her Australian visa was cancelled at the last minute.

Australia’s Immigration Minister Tony Burke said: “From downplaying the impact of the Holocaust with comments about [German SS officer Josef] Mengele through to claims that Muslims started slavery, Candace Owens has the capacity to incite discord in almost every direction.

“Australia’s national interest is best served when Candace Owens is somewhere else.”

Holocaust Centre of New Zealand chairwoman Deborah Hart earlier said Owens’ comments about Jews tied into age-old anti-Semitic conspiracies.

Holocaust Centre of New Zealand chairwoman Deborah Hart earlier said Owens’ comments about Jews tied into age-old anti-Semitic conspiracies.

“Candace Owens has some very wacky ideas. She says that Jews orchestrated JFK’s assassination and she distorts the Holocaust, including questioning the medical experimentation in death camps. In 2022 she defended Ye (Kanye West) when he said he would go ‘Deathcon 3 on Jewish people’. She believes there was no moon landing,” she told the Herald.

Hart said there had been a sharp rise in anti-Semitism in New Zealand, and was concerned Owens could further stoke that.

New Zealand has previously denied entry to Holocaust denier David Irving in 2004.

In 2018, Canadian provocateurs Stefan Molyneux and Lauren Southern – who were known for holding far-right views on immigration, feminism and Islam – were due to speak in Auckland twice, but both venues pulled the pin.

Former Auckland Mayor Phil Goff seemingly banned the pair and said they were not welcome to use city-owned venues, leading to court action by a pro-free speech group.

Minister of Justice at the time, Andrew Little, said: “Their message is insidious, it’s nasty and of course you can say anything in the interest of freedom of speech but to just attempt to sow a destructive message … I’m glad they are going sooner rather than later.”

David Williams is an Auckland-based Multimedia Journalist who joined the Herald in 2023. He covers breaking news and general topics.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.