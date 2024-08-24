Motorists were stuck in a central city carpark building for up to two hours yesterday.
Auckland Transport says open days at Auckland University and AUT contributed to CBD traffic slowing to a crawl.
Councillor Mike Lee blames cancelled trains, an anti-car agenda, and long-running construction works.
Auckland Councillor Mike Lee blames cancelled trains, an anti-car agenda, and long-running construction works for yesterday’s near-gridlock in the central city.
Traffic in Auckland’s CBD slowed to a crawl yesterday afternoon, with some motorists having to wait in the Victoria Street carpark building for nearly two hours to leave.
“Were the trains running? No. Auckland now has essentially a part-time train service, while at the same time AT/AC continues its car blockade of the city centre with enormously expensive, forever construction works for cycleways and footpath extensions,” Lee wrote on social media today.
Buses have replaced trains this weekend on the rail network for maintenance and upgrade work.
The congestion coincided with Auckland University and Auckland University of Technology - within walking distance of the Victoria St carpark - holding open days yesterday.
Lee said construction works have gone on for years on main routes in the CBD, including a project to build a cycleway and an enormous footpath that started in March last year and is still under construction.
“They are building footpaths like it’s an AFL final in Melbourne every day.
“It’s ridiculous, this construction goes on forever. It must be a huge money-spinner for the contractors but there doesn’t seem to be any urgency about getting the job finished,” said the Waitematā and Gulf Islands councillor whose ward includes the CBD.
Lee said data from Heart of the City showed 33,000 fewer people are coming into the CBD in the morning peak, saying all the council’s strategic and transport plans are strangling the commercial life, at least, out of the central city.
“Cities can fail and Auckland is on the road to failure,” Lee said.
An Auckland Transport spokesperson said last night that Auckland city centre is a popular weekend destination and events such as the open day at Auckland University can cause more congestion than normal.
“We know this can be frustrating and stressful for drivers and we do what we can to keep traffic moving.
“One way we do this is at Auckland Transport Operations Centre where the team constantly monitors the roads and optimises traffic signals when needed to improve traffic flow so people can move more quickly.”
The centre was opened by Transport Minister Simeon Brown in March, saying it would benefit Auckland commuters by ensuring agencies work closer together to provide a faster and more joined-up response to problems arising on the network.
Matthew Lee told the Herald yesterday that he had to wait in his car on level 17 of the Victoria St carpark for at least 90 minutes.
“I had been shopping in town since 12pm, and got to my car around 2.30pm, decided to leave and that’s when I realised the carpark wasn’t moving,” he said.
“I got out of the space, lined up and realised I haven’t moved for more than an hour.