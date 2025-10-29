New Zealand has become a “prime destination” for meth from Canadian “super drug labs”, a damning cross-border investigation has found.
CTV managing editor Avery Haines told Herald NOW she travelled the length of the North Island to uncover how Canada became a surprising source of NZ meth.
Haines said thenew “golden triangle” for producing meth is Mexico, the United States and Canada.
“What’s happening is the drugs are coming from Mexico through the United States into Canada, and it’s the launching-off point.
“In the Canadian super labs where they’re creating drugs for export, New Zealand and Australia being their prime destination, along with where they’re producing meth, they’re also producing fentanyl. And so the concern is cross-contamination.”
This year’s maple syrup meth import was thought to contain roughly a year’s supply for every addict in New Zealand, which could have sold for hundreds of millions of dollars on the streets.
“My question to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, our federal police service, was ‘what did you do once New Zealand police shared all of that documentation of those two massive busts?’
“And the answer is ‘nothing, it wasn’t our investigation’. So I reached back out to Greg Williams, who is the superintendent in charge of National Organised Crime in New Zealand, who said, ‘no, we shared all of this information with the RCMP’.
“And I would imagine there should be a lot of outrage and frustration in New Zealand for the way that Canada is not investigating, reverse engineering, the people who are shipping it.”
Haines also spoke about the difference between Canada’s and New Zealand’s drug issues, and she said Canada’s crisis with fentanyl and opioid addiction has taken over the streets.
“I had read all about your wastewater testing doubling in a one-year period, about how every community is impacted by meth. And in my travels, I couldn’t see the crisis the way that I see Canada’s drug crisis so in my face.
“And in New Zealand, what I found is that it was so hidden. And I think because it has been so normalised and people are able to survive doing meth for much longer than they are fentanyl or a toxic drug supply, which is what we have.
“But I saw just this extraordinary community, this lovely, vibrant neighbourhood. It’s not the same kind of drug crisis that we have in Canada.”
Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.