New Zealand

Experts warn NZ drug laws outdated as calls for reform grow – The Elephant

Miriama Kamo & Mark Crysell
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

"Not fit for purpose", NZ's Misuse of Drugs Act is 50 years old and out of date. The Drug Foundation want drug use decriminalised and the law rewritten to focus on health.

The Elephant is a new online video series that tackles the conversations New Zealanders often avoid. It dives into big, uncomfortable questions, looking beyond the echo chambers in search of a fearless and honest debate. This week in episode six, hosts Miriama Kamo and Mark Crysell talk about drugs.

New

