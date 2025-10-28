The death toll stands at 64, including four police officers, a source in the security services said. The source did not say if the other fatalities were all criminal suspects.

Raids in the favelas are common but this was the deadliest one yet. Until now the highest death toll came in a raid in 2021 that left 28 people dead.

Police also seized at least 42 rifles along with a large quantity of drugs, Castro said. At least 81 people were arrested.

The raid focused on two clusters of favelas in northern Rio, the Complexo da Penha and Complexo do Alemao, located near the international airport.

An AFP photographer saw heavily armed police officers taking away detained men, most of them barefoot and shirtless.

Favelas ruled by gangs

The police mobilised two helicopters, 32 armoured vehicles, and 12 demolition vehicles, used to destroy barricades erected by drug-traffickers to prevent police from entering the narrow streets of the favelas.

Major police operations are frequent in Rio, Brazil’s main tourist destination, particularly in the favelas, poor and densely populated neighbourhoods often ruled by criminal gangs.

Castro posted a video on X of what he described as a gang-controlled drone launching a projectile from the cloudy sky.

“This is how the Rio police are treated by criminals: with bombs dropped by drones. This is the scale of the challenge we face. This is not ordinary crime, but narco-terrorism,” he said.

Last year, about 700 people died during police operations in Rio, almost two a day.

In 2020, Brazil’s Supreme Court imposed restrictions on counter-drug operations in the favelas, such as limiting the use of helicopters and operations in areas near schools or health centres. However, the same court lifted those restrictions this year.

Experts and human rights organisations have criticised this strategy by the security forces, deeming it ineffective against criminal organisations.

The Human Rights Commission of the Rio State Legislative Assembly said it would demand “explanations of the circumstances of the action, which has once again transformed Rio’s favelas into a theatre of war and barbarism”, Congresswoman Dani Monteiro, president of the commission, told AFP.

-Agence France-Presse