An underslip where the Mangatuna river scoured away part of State Highway 35 has been fully restored - one example of some of the recent Trec recovery work in Tairāwhiti.

An underslip where the Mangatuna river scoured away part of State Highway 35 has been fully restored - one example of some of the recent Trec recovery work in Tairāwhiti.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little has called for Transport Rebuild East Coast (Trec) to be disbanded and for a return to the previous arrangements for highway works in the region with NZTA.

The mayor has made his call out of dissatisfaction and concern about how Trec has been going about its work and the size of the organisation.

“Personally, I think they’re a bit of an empire,” Little said.

“It’s a bureaucracy we don’t need because it duplicates what we already have across the Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti regions.

“Every taxpayer dollar available to be spent on the roads should be spent on the roads, not creating bureaucracy like this that we do not need.”

Trec was set up by the previous government to plan, organise and deliver much of the recovery and rebuild work needed on the highway and rail networks in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti after Cyclone Gabrielle, in conjunction with local businesses and contractors.

The Trec alliance members are NZTA Waka Kotahi, KiwiRail, Downer, Fulton Hogan and Higgins.

Little said he was unhappy with the progress Trec had made over state highway reinstatement since Gabrielle.

“I believe there are better ways to get the job done than by using Trec, and we should go back to the old ways of using the NZTA procurement processes to make it more efficient and fit for purpose.

“I feel Trec should be disbanded.”

Little was also concerned additional funding in the Budget for Trec and NZTA operations in Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti was only for maintenance works and not rebuilds after damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Trec put a pānui out to its contractors and suppliers at the end of last week pointing to the additional $250 million the Government allocated to NZTA and Trec for road works in the two regions.

“Actual figures may vary as cyclone recovery works progress, but it does signal the approximate scale of funding allocated and gives us more certainty for this next phase of the programme,” the Trec communication said.

That funding follows a $384m investment announced in 2023.

“This additional investment will allow Trec (alongside local contractors) to continue to deliver state highway recovery work effectively and efficiently for communities across Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti.”

Trec said recovery work on state highways was to “restore them back to their pre-weather event condition”.

“Minor resilience improvements may be made as modern standards generally provide a better outcome than what was in place beforehand.”

But the pānui made it clear that potential rebuild work “remains unfunded”.

“The Government has decided not to fund any potential ‘rebuild’ projects through the Budget process at this time.

“Any potential rebuild projects will need to seek funding approval through the NZTA’s National Land Transport Fund (NLTF).

“However, like all projects submitted to the NLTF, these potential rebuild projects will need to compete for funding against other priorities, meaning their progression is not guaranteed. An NLTF announcement is expected in September 2024.”

Gisborne Mayor Rehette Stoltz said it was disappointing Trec had secured no funding for roading rebuilds on the state highway networks.

“We simply cannot keep patching up our roads and not build resilience into our network.

“Our roading infrastructure needs future-proofing and whilst we keep doing short-term investments, we will only keep kicking down the can down the street to our children and grandkids.

“That, combined with NZTA’s proposal to cut emergency works funding from funding assistance rate (Far) plus 20 per cent, to Far plus 10 per cent, will put crippling, unaffordable costs on to our ratepayers,” Stoltz said.

The Trec communication went on to advise its contractors and suppliers the organisation would now need to “right-size” to ensure it was aligned with this funding and the work it would be completing.

“The alliance model allows Trec to evolve in line with programme needs to match funding that has been provided,” Trec said.

“To date over 80 per cent of recovery work has been completed by locally owned and operated contractors, and this approach will continue.

“We’re committed to seeing the recovery work delivered by local contractors and suppliers.”

The pānui also said NZTA and Trec were planning to talk to contractors and suppliers again soon.

Wairoa Mayor Craig Little is unhappy with the progress Trec has made over state highway reinstatement since Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Paul Taylor.

In a statement yesterday, NZTA confirmed Trec had commenced an exercise to “right-size” the alliance model to fit the confirmed scope of works that would take place over the next two years.

“More detail on the recovery programme will be provided when available,” said NZTA group general manager of transport services Brett Gliddon.

Budget 2024 had given Trec certainty of funding and scope of works to be delivered, he said.

“With additional recovery funding confirmed, Trec can now plan ahead to ensure this work is delivered efficiently and effectively.

“Road users will continue to see a significant number of worksites across the region as recovery work continues,” Gliddon said.

“Trec will also continue to maintain and operate the Hawke’s Bay and Tairāwhiti state highway network alongside the recovery work.

“One of the benefits of an alliance model is the ability to adapt as circumstances change and, as indicated, Trec has commenced an exercise to ‘right-size’ the alliance model.

“Once this process has been completed and a work programme developed, further information will be provided.”



