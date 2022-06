Great South Rd is closed between Walls Rd and Greenpark Rd in Penrose. Photo / Supplied

Great South Rd is closed between Walls Rd and Greenpark Rd in Penrose. Photo / Supplied

A serious crash has closed a busy Auckland road.

The crash took place along Great South Rd in Penrose, Auckland Transport tweeted at 1.55pm.

The road is now closed between Walls and Greenpark Rds.

Traffic diversions are in place Auckland Transport warned motorists to allow extra time for the detours.