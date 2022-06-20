WARNING: Images may be disturbing. Police officers escorted a Herald photographer and journalist close to the crash scene to highlight the devastating aftermath. Video / George Heard / Google Earth / 1News.

WARNING: Images may be disturbing. Police officers escorted a Herald photographer and journalist close to the crash scene to highlight the devastating aftermath. Video / George Heard / Google Earth / 1News.

A 300-strong Pukekohe church congregation is in mourning after three of its members were killed and another critically injured in a horrific crash that claimed seven lives.

Two people survived the crash that occurred on State Highway 1 near Picton about 7.30am on Sunday.

The group of nine had travelled from Auckland to Dunedin for a family funeral.

After leaving Christchurch early on Sunday morning, the family - driving in a large van - collided with a truck heading south.

Married couple Diseree and Paul Brown died, along with 14-year-old son Mark.

Diseree's sister Devine Dolar died, along with her 19-year-old daughter Flordeliza Dolar.

Diseree's eldest son Pedro survived the crash but Pedro's partner and 10-month-old baby both passed away.

The remaining survivor, Luie Lagud, had been in surgery yesterday after suffering critical injuries.

The group of nine had travelled from Auckland to Dunedin for a family funeral. Photo / Supplied

Speaking exclusively to the NZ Herald, Diseree's 21-year-old son David Lagud told of his shock at hearing seven members of his family had died "in the blink of an eye".

Now, it's hoped a recently created Givealittle page, along with food and other resources, will go some way to supporting the Lagud and Brown families.

More than $11,000 had been raised through the Givealittle page, created by a community leader on behalf of Diseree's daughter Princess.

"We are asking for your compassion and help Cess in this very challenging situation," it read.

"Your donation shall help lighten her heavy responsibility. Any small amount is highly appreciated."

Diseree, Paul, Mark and Luie were active members of the Elim Christian Church, based on the northern edge of the Pukekohe town centre.

Arriving in New Zealand about seven years ago, Diseree and Paul joined the church about a year later - not long after the Pukekohe branch had started.

Church pastor Darryl Booth. Photo / Adam Pearse

Church pastor Darryl Booth spoke of his disbelief when he heard the news late on Sunday.

"There was shock, especially in the early stages," he told the Herald.

"I'm like anyone else, [I was asking] 'Why God'?"

While the news had rocked their community, Booth was confident there would be a wave of support for the Lagud and Brown families.

"There's hundreds of people praying for them every day, every hour."

Booth said Diseree and Paul had been regular churchgoers who were very involved in the community.

The pair would often be in the car park or at the front doors, welcoming people in prior to the church's two Sunday morning services.

The group of nine had travelled from Auckland to Dunedin for a family funeral. Photo / Supplied

"They were amazing people, just a lovely family," Booth said.

Paul, a teacher who specialised in helping high-needs children, would often look after children and keep them calm while their parents attended the service.

"That's a big thing, to do that all week and then to do it on the weekend too.

"[Paul] loved what he did, he loved his family, he loved his [children]."

Booth said Diseree was a very welcoming presence to newcomers, and often impressed with her fashion expertise.

Sons Mark and Luie were members of the church's youth group - Oxygen Youth Pukekohe.

According to Booth, the pair would often lead sessions for younger members in a fun, colourful space designed for 5 to 10-year-olds.

"I found them really respectful," Booth said of the boys.

"They were pretty easy-going, soft-hearted kids."

Luie had been in surgery yesterday afternoon in Wellington Hospital after being put in a coma following injuries to his head and spine sustained in the crash.

Members of the youth group and wider church family were anxious to hear news of his progress.

"I think people do feel a little bit helpless right now for Luie," Booth said.

In conjunction with Mark and Luie's school Pukekohe High School, Booth was assisting in providing counselling services for those impacted by the incident.

Booth's family were among the many who had donated food to the Lagud and Brown families.

Booth visited the Lagud's Pukekohe home yesterday afternoon and described the extraordinary level of support friends and colleagues were providing.

Booth said the Elim Church organisation was planning to make a donation to the Givealittle page.

However, he would also be donating in a personal capacity on behalf of his family.

On the day of the crash, Booth hadn't led that morning's services, instead, he was grieving the death of his 81-year-old mother Ngaire, who passed away in Middlemore Hospital less than 24 hours earlier after an 18-month battle with cancer.

The group of nine had travelled from Auckland to Dunedin for a family funeral. Photo / Supplied

He acknowledged his faith, and that of the wider church, had been rocked by recent events but his belief in God's teachings gave him reassurance.

"I have this trust that [God has] got them in his arms right now and for me, that's an incredible comfort, even in the middle of all this pain."

During this Sunday's services, there would be some form of memorial dedicated to the Lagud and Brown families, with an invitation for any family members to join with no obligation.

While it would be planned during the week, Booth said it would touch on how to deal with the grief and how people could help.

Booth was confident people across the nation would band together in support of the families.