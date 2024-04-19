Bust out of your shell and Bling a Bra for breast cancer

Bling a Bra is the brainchild of Helen Bennett. Photo / Warren Buckland

If you love a bit of bling, here’s your chance to show off your artistic skill while helping raise funds for breast cancer.

The inspiration behind the competition is her friend Cherie Meerlo.

The two women went to high school together but lost contact for 20 years.

“One day I was looking on social media and there was Cherie,” Helen said.

“I sent her a message and she came to see me. We discovered that we were both crafters. In high schools she was arty, I was just loud,” Helen laughed.

“Cherie has had a double mastectomy and that inspired me to get involved with Pink Ribbon Breakfast.

“One day when she was on her way to Womad she called in to see me, and pulled out this blinged-up bra. I went ‘ah let’s do Bling a Bra for breast cancer’.”

The idea hasn’t drooped, in fact, Helen is expecting a lift in entries at this year’s Pink Ribbon Breakfast on May 26.

There are no rules when it comes to blinging your bra.

Anything goes. Paint, crayon, lots of bling, glitter, the possibilities are endless.

Remember, you want those brassieres to stand out like shining beacons because ladies - this is a competition.

Judging will take place at the Pink Ribbon Breakfast with the top 10 entries auctioned off. All proceeds go to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ

Bling a Bra and help raise money for NZ Breast Cancer. Photo / Warren Buckland

If you need help blinging your bra, Helen - who owns Funky Fings in Waipawa - is running a workshop on May 7. You can go along for a small fee, which includes the bra and bling, and create your masterpiece.

When her husband was due to retire Helen decided to do something to “fill my bucket”.

“I had crafted most of my life thanks to my Nan so that’s how Funky Fings came to be. I make all sorts, I love upcycling things and clay work.”

She also teaches kids at after-school art classes.

The Bling a Bra idea caught the attention of Ah-Leen Rayner, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, who said: “We absolutely love Helen’s Bling a Bra initiative and it’s fantastic to see her bring it back for 2024 after last year’s success.

“It’s such a fun way to start conversations about breast cancer awareness while also raising much-needed funds for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ – two things that Pink Ribbon Breakfast are all about.

“Every year we lose more than 650 Kiwi women to breast cancer and our vision is to reach zero deaths.

“As a charity that doesn’t receive any government funding, the money raised by wonderful supporters like Helen is what will help us to achieve this vision. So, please do get involved with Pink Ribbon Breakfast in any way you can because every donation makes a massive difference.”

Pink Ribbon Breakfasts are community events raising funds for breast cancer education, research and patient support.

Helen had other reasons for wanting to help raise money and awareness for breast cancer.

“My sister has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. Also, I worked as a medical receptionist for 20-odd years and saw so much of it.”

Last year they had about 40 entries and along with raffles and the Pink Ribbon Breakfast raised a tidy sum for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ.

Entries for the Bling a Bra close on May 22 and can be dropped into or posted to:

Funky Fings 85c High Street, Waipawa, 4210.

They can also be left at Meerlo Creations Art Studio, 6 Ennor Place, Greenmeadows, Napier.

If you would like to attend the Pink Ribbon Breakfast, contact Helen at Funky Fings in person or through its Facebook page.

Linda Hall is a Hastings-based assistant editor for Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 30 years of experience in newsrooms. She writes regularly on arts and entertainment, lifestyle and hospitality, and pens a column.







