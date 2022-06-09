Auckland Transport (AT) has spent nearly $10 million and awarded contracts to dozens of companies on a controversial and little-used cycleway in Grey Lynn, which is even being criticised as inefficient by bike advocates.
The cycleway caused a furore at the West Lynn shopping village when it was built in 2017. Carparks were removed, bus stops relocated, cycle lanes became an obstacle course and business owners were outraged.
Since then, AT has brought in landscape architects Boffa Miskell and contractors to redesign, repair and extend the cycleway to Westmere.
A Herald investigation has found the cycleway on Richmond Rd and Surrey Cres, and a nearby greenway cycling path, have cost $9.9 million since 2013.
Most of the spending has gone on the cycleway, new designs and remedial works.
What's more, a Herald survey over four days in March found just a handful of cyclists - between four and eight - used the cycleway over an hour in the morning peak.
The $9.9m has been spent with 50 different contractors and other parties, as well as an unspecified number of third party suppliers. AT said it would "commercially prejudice" the suppliers to say how many have been used.
A big chunk of money has gone to contractors and engineering firms, including $3.8m to Dempsey Wood to build the cycleway, $1.9m to Traffic System to build the greenway cycleway, $1m to engineering firm Beca and $760,000 to contractor John Fillmore for repairs this year in West Lynn village.
Other contractors include media, recruitment and advertising companies. Retail experts First Retail Group and Marketview were hired for risk management consultation and to understand consumer spending in West Lynn at a cost of $71,420 and $6500 respectively.
AT plans to spend a further $19m on improvements and extending the cycleway to Westmere, including ripping up a 500m section of the existing cycleway running through a grass berm for a new on-road section separated from traffic.
Work on the $19m project and a new $35m cycleway between Westmere and Pt Chevalier was meant to start about now, but is now not expected to start until the third quarter of this year.
AT infrastructure project delivery boss David Nelson was not surprised at the number of contracts awarded for the two projects, which started in 2013 with the greenways cycleway through Cox's Bay Park and Grey Lynn Park.
"Delivering infrastructure of any type in built-up areas is both complex and complicated. There are many things to consider and address," Nelson said.
The costly and long-running issues with the Grey Lynn cycleway come as AT tries to find faster and cheaper ways to expand the city's cycling network, with its finances in a perilous state.
A draft cycling business case by AT said the cost of building safe cycleways has increased greatly since 2015, from about $4m per km to between $8m and $11m. Opposition to a draft parking policy to remove carparks for cycleways is another obstacle.
Bike Auckland chairman Tony Mitchell said there is too much time and too much money being spent on building gold-standard cycleways when safe infrastructure to get people moving can be built more quickly.
He said the cost per km is far too high compared to other regions and suggested new technology, such as smaller concrete barriers or bolted-in rubber barriers.
"We would hope that for any future infrastructure implementations that the speed and efficiency is greatly improved," said Mitchell, who says that AT has good policies but something is wrong when it comes to implementation.
At West Lynn village, Mike Howie, owner of Freida Margolis wine bar, is at his wits' end.
After putting up with the disruption and aftermath of the 2017 works, Howie said AT had stuffed up again with remedial works outside his business in the past few months.
Read More
- Grey Lynn cycleway debacle could cost $35m to fix - ...
- Cyclists 'Bike to the Future' to show support for Grey ...
- Auckland's Grey Lynn sidelined by cycleway project ...
- Grey Lynn businesses withdraw support for cycleway ...
- AT announces four new cycle routes
- South Auckland leaders angry over $35 million cycleway ...
He said a new retaining wall built to improve wheelchair access to a pedestrian crossing has left a 900mm gap between the wall and a plastic wind sheet for his outdoor dining area.
"I'm now [legally] not in the right position for outdoor dining which is a third of my business... I need to be able to put that sheet down," said Howie, who is meeting AT staff today to resolve the issue, armed with a 2014 council letter approving outdoor dining.
Howie said it was "crazy" spending almost $10m on the two cycleways and awarding dozens of contracts.
"The contractors must be smiling... it's just a joke," he said.
Where the money went
The 50 companies and other groups used on the two cycling projects: How much they have been paid:
Dempsey Wood (contractor) - $3,848,847
Traffic Systems Ltd (traffic civil construction) - $1,188,004
Beca (engineers) - $1,009,327
Boffa Miskell (landscape architects) - $889,972
John Fillmore (contractor) - $761,684
Stantec (engineers) - $554,173
Aecom (engineers) - $455,924
Stellar Projects (project consultants) - $265,436
WSP (engineers) - $77,000
First Retail Group (retail consultants) - $71,460
Just Add Lime (management consultants) - $70,085
MRCagney (transport consultants) - $49,105
Scartan (project management) - $41,183
Madison Recruitment (recruitment agency) - $39,272
Downer (contractor) - $27,627
Aleph Ltd (parking surveys) - $24,780
Alta Consulting (construction consultants) - $20,379
McKay Ltd (contractor) - $18,120
Flow Transport Specialists (transport planning) - $15,077
Crisp Communications (communications/data analysis) - $15,000
PTM Consultants (transport consultants) - $11,777
TSA Management (project management) - $9807
ViaStrada (engineers) - $8723
CKL Surveys (surveyors) - $7479
Second Nature Gardens (landscaping) - $7230
Marketview (consumer spending services) - $6500
Auckland Council (regulatory) - $6066
Arbor Connect (arborist consultant) - $5230
Vector (lines company) - $4946
GHD (engineers) - $4760
Buzz Channel (engagement consultants) - $3560
Alchemy Media (street advertising) - $3110
Marshall Day Acoustics (acoustics) - $3000
Hudson Global Resources (recruitment agency) - $2775
Federation Ltd (brand strategy) - $1973
Resilio (landscape design) - $1728
Coalesce Consulting (consultant) - $1690
Clouth Investments (vehicle hire) - $1533
EWB Consultants (environmental services) - $1470
Infield International (market research) - $1159
Grey Lynn Community Centre (public meetings) - $895
Stanley St (advertising) - $753
George Walkers Online (office furniture) - $630
Transport Media Services (media services) - $517
Te Patukirikiri Iwi Incorporated (koha) - $375
Ngāti Maru Runanga Trust (koha) - $339
Adrian Pettit (architect) - $184
Makaurau Marae Māori Trust (koha) - $166
Ngaati Whanaunga (koha) - $120
Sayuri Singh (communications) - $105