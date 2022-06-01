A switcher carriage came off the tracks this morning near St Johns in Auckland. Photo / Darren Masters

A switcher carriage came off the tracks this morning near St Johns in Auckland. Photo / Darren Masters

Three KiwiRail staff are lucky to have escaped without injury after the shunt locomotive they were on derailed this morning in Auckland, the Rail and Maritime Transport Union says.

KiwiRail said the locomotive came off the tracks near Hannigan Drive, St Johns, about 1.25am, damaging a section of the track including a turnout and set of signalling points.

A locomotive engineer, a rail operator and a trainee rail operator were injured.

"Regrettably, three of our team were injured – one was treated on site and two were taken to hospital for observation," said KiwiRail acting chief executive David Gordon.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union general secretary Wayne Butson said the accident was a reminded of the dangers faced by rail workers every day.

Butson was relieved the three staff members, who are also union members, weren't seriously injured and said support would be offered to them and their colleagues.

He said there was a need for ongoing focus on health and safety following the accident.

Three people were injured when the engine derailed early this morning. Photo / Darren Masters

The accident has caused disturbances to the Eastern Line trains.

Auckland Transport said services between Otahuhu and Britomart have been cancelled while trains between Manukau and Otahuhu are running at 20-minute intervals.

AT have organised replacement buses that will be running all day and are accepting rail tickets and AT Hop cards.

Eastern Line services cancelled Otahuhu-Britomart due to freight train derailment. Trains between Manukau-Otahuhu run at 20min frequency. Buses replace trains between Manukau and Britomart all day. Scheduled buses are accepting rail tickets and AT Hop cards (NZBus and GoBus). https://t.co/6C2DJe9P7m — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) May 31, 2022

Gordon said it was too early to determine the cause and a full investigation would be undertaken.

He said staff were working to reopen the line as soon as possible.