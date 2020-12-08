Burst main in Wellington causes water outage for properties

Thirty homes would be affected by the water outage. Photo / Supplied

Thirty properties in central Wellington will be without water until 7pm due to a burst water main.

Wellington Water is working to fix the leaking pipe on Victoria St, between Ghuznee St and Dixon St.

A Wellington City council spokesperson said the 200mm water main burst outside 154 Victoria St, causing silt to overflow onto the street. Crews were on site cleaning up the area.

In order for repairs to be made traffic management was in place, utilising one of the southbound lanes for northbound traffic.

Bottled water will be onsite outside 154 Victoria Street, Te Aro for the customers impacted by the water shutdown.

Traffic management have managed to keep a South and North bound lane open, allowing the team to safely excavate the road to complete the repair. https://t.co/Rvy78IHaNF — Wellington Water (@WgtnWaterOutage) December 8, 2020

While the repairs were made, water service would be turned off at 2pm, affecting around 30 properties. The team had notified properties of the burst, council said.

They hoped the water would be switched back on by 7pm.

A temporary water supply had been organised for a hairdresser on Victoria St and bottled water would be available onsite outside 154 Victoria St.

They also advised there could be a small drop in water pressure to properties in the wider area.