Youth appears in court after Wellington High School lockdown

A youth facing firearms and ammunition charges following an incident which sent a Wellington college into lockdown has appeared in court again.

The school was locked down late last month after police received a "credible threat" relating to the school.

"The threat made reference to Wellington High School, which was placed into partial lockdown for around one hour as a precaution while the incident was dealt with," police said in a statement.

"We know this incident has been worrying and we urge anyone with concerns about their safety or the safety of others to speak to police immediately to report it."

Anyone with information relating to the incident could contact police on 105, quoting file number 201126/3921.

A teenager earlier appeared in the Wellington Youth Court charged in relation to the incident.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, faces charges of possessing five ammunition rounds and a .22 rifle without lawful excuse.

He appeared in court again this morning supported by multiple family members and was remanded by Chief Youth Court Judge John Walker in the custody of Oranga Tamariki to reappear next week.

Details of the hearing cannot be reported due to automatic suppressions surrounding youth matters.

Wellington High School principal Dominic Killalea said on the day of the lockdown the situation was challenging and teachers and students responded "wonderfully".

"There were, of course, students trying to do exams and many of them may have been affected by the information being received this morning."

He said there was a derived grade process that could be used for students affected.