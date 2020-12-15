Youth in court on firearms charges after Wellington High School lockdown granted bail

The youth faces charges relating to firearms and ammunition. Photo / File

A youth facing ammunition and firearms charges following an incident which sent a Wellington college into lockdown has been granted monitored bail.

The school was locked down on November 26 after police received a "credible threat" relating to the school.

"The threat made reference to Wellington High School, which was placed into partial lockdown for around one hour as a precaution while the incident was dealt with," police said in a statement.

"We know this incident has been worrying and we urge anyone with concerns about their safety or the safety of others to speak to police immediately to report it."

The teenager was granted electronically monitored bail to a community agency

by Judge John Walker at the Wellington Youth Court today

There he will be supervised 24/7 and will have weekly monitoring meetings with the Judge and other groups.

The boy, who cannot be named due to his age, faces charges of possessing a .22 rifle and five rounds of ammunition without a lawful excuse.

Details of the hearing cannot be reported due to suppressions surrounding youth matters.