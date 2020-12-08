Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Marty Verry: Beehive a symbol of New Zealand's polluting past

4 minutes to read

No single building in New Zealand symbolises unintended pollution more than the Beehive building. Photo / Mark Mitchell

NZ Herald
By: Marty Verry

OPINION:

Ever since the Romans began to build with fired-clay bricks and concrete, construction has been a polluting industry. Buildings account for emissions in three main ways: coal boilers for heating; energy consumption; and the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.