Beef + Lamb NZ genetics specialist Dr Jason Archer.

Angus, Hereford and Simmental stud breeders in the Tairāwhiti region have been encouraged to nominate sires for use in a ground-breaking beef genetics programme.

The Informing New Zealand Beef (INZB) programme seeks bulls for the next mating season on Pamu’s Kepler farm near Te Anau and Lochinver Station near Taupō.

The seven-year INZB partnership, supported by Beef + Lamb NZ (B+LNZ), the Ministry for Primary Industries and the New Zealand Meat Board, aims to boost the sector’s profits by $460 million over the next 25 years.

It remains focused on increasing the uptake of genetics use in the beef industry.

“The four main components are building a genetic evaluation and data infrastructure, progeny test herds, developing breeding objectives and indexes, and developing new data sources,” said Dr Jason Archer, genetics specialist at B+LNZ and INZB science lead.