Bucklands Beach double-homicide: No persons of interest two weeks on

Two weeks after a father and son were killed in a suspicious house fire in Auckland, detectives have no persons of interest.
Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va’aelua earlier said emergency services responded to the house fire on Murvale Drive, Bucklands Beachabout 2.30am on October 2, finding the home “fully engulfed in flames”.
“I can say the mother of the children and the wife exited the property through the doorway ... The boarder was based downstairs, but I can say that the third survivor, the boy, had to force his way out of the house.”
“We are determined to provide them with answers and bring this to a close so they can try and move forward with their lives.
“It is imperative we find who is responsible for this.”
Police asked who resided in Bucklands Beach, Howick, Sunnyhills, Mellons Bay, Botany Downs, Highland Park who had any CCTV footage between the hours of 10pm on Wednesday October 1 and 5am on Thursday October 2 to get in touch.
Police also wanted any dash cam or Go Pro footage from the same areas and times.
“We want to reiterate that no detail is too small, or irrelevant,” Va’aelua said.
Police have set up an online portal town.nc3.govt.nz for the investigation dubbed Operation Town. Anyone with information can contact police online or call 105 using the reference number 251002/9501.