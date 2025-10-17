Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Bucklands Beach double-homicide: No persons of interest two weeks on

Sam Sherwood
RNZ·
3 mins to read

Police guard at the scene of the Bucklands Beach double homicide fire. Photo / Corey Fleming

Police guard at the scene of the Bucklands Beach double homicide fire. Photo / Corey Fleming

By Sam Sherwood of RNZ

Two weeks after a father and son were killed in a suspicious house fire in Auckland, detectives have no persons of interest.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va’aelua earlier said emergency services responded to the house fire on Murvale Drive, Bucklands Beach

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save