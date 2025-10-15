Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Bucklands Beach fire victims named as father and son Jung Sup Lee, 36, and Ha-il Lee, 11, in homicide probe

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Police have revealed the names of the young boy and his father killed in a “deliberately lit” house fire. Photo / Corey Fleming

Police have revealed the names of the young boy and his father killed in a “deliberately lit” house fire. Photo / Corey Fleming

Police have revealed the names of the young boy and his father killed in a “deliberately lit” house fire.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va’aelua said police investigating the fatal fire at Bucklands Beach on October 2 can now confirm the details of those who died.

They were Jung Sup

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save