An accelerant was used in the fire, and it was a substance that was foreign to the property.

At 2.30am, emergency services responded to the house fire that broke out on Murvale Drive.

Today, police confirmed it is being treated as a double homicide and are calling for the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for the fire.

Any resident of Bucklands Beach, Howick, Sunnyhills, Mellons Bay, Botany Downs or Highland Park who has CCTV footage between the hours of 10pm on Wednesday October 1 and 5am on Thursday, October 2, is urged to get in touch with police.

Police are also seeking any dash cam or GoPro footage from the same areas and times.

“We want to reiterate that no detail is too small, or irrelevant,” Va’aelua said.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a home on Murvale Drive, Bucklands Beach. Photo / NZH

Last week, Va’aelua told the media there were no persons of interest.

He said one of the survivors of the blaze was the mother who escaped through the home’s main door. Her surviving son had to force his way out.

A fifth person, who was a boarder at the house, did not suffer any injuries.

‘Delightful’ 11-year-old killed in fire

Ha-il Lee was remembered as a “delightful” Bucklands Beach Intermediate student.

Earlier, deputy principal Will Roper called the boy a credit to his family.

The boy’s older brother, who is understood to have survived the fire, was a former pupil at the school, Roper told Stuff.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with their family, friends and all those affected at this very difficult time.”

A fundraiser was launched for the grieving wife and son who survived the fire.

A post on the Givealittle page, which was set up by a friend of the family, said the mother is facing the “unimaginable” and is now left to navigate living expenses.

Thick plumes of smoke and orange flames pour out of the Bucklands Beach home on Murvale Drive.

The property was severely damaged; windows were shattered and debris strewn about the blackened house.

Neighbours recounted waking to the roar of fire and “mini explosions” as the blaze quickly gripped the home.

Thick plumes of smoke and large orange flames could be seen as firefighters battled the fire for several hours.

