Fire damage and soot are still visible around the tarpaulin, with windows shattered and debris strewn across the ground.

Two melted wheelie bins are visible in the garage. A team of police and fire investigators stood on the front berm under a blue tent when the Herald visited. Police tape surrounded the property.

Police have been approached for comment.

Three other occupants were injured in yesterday’s fire, one seriously.

There were five people in the house at the time of the blaze, and police poured down the street investigating the cause of the fire for most of the day.

Police and fire investigators remain at the scene of a fatal house fire in Murvale Drive, Bucklands Beach, Auckland. Photo / Cherie Howie

Yesterday, Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va’aelua said investigators would remain at the property over the coming days.

“Our priority is on carefully extracting the two deceased from the scene, and from there a post-mortem examination will need to be carried out,” Va’aelua said.

“We are unable to release further information about those who have died as the formal identification process has not yet begun.

“Police will be speaking with nearby residents as part of inquiries, but we ask anyone with information to contact us.”

A large investigation team were visible on the cordoned-off street, some in boiler suits, were searching the fire-damaged home throughout the day.

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a home on Murvale Drive, in the eastern Auckland suburb of Bucklands Beach, overnight. Photo / NZ Herald

The home was left blackened and gutted after the fire. Photo / NZME

Neighbours react to ‘intense’ fire

A man who filmed the fire said neighbours gathered outside, calling to others to evacuate.

He said mini “explosions”, cracking and popping noises rang out across the street after the fire broke out.

The video, filmed by a neighbour whose son saw the fire before emergency services arrived, showed plumes of thick smoke billowing from the home, with large flames shooting out of the property.

Thick plumes of smoke and orange flames pour out the Bucklands Beach home on Murvale Drive.

He said the fire quickly engulfed the home. By the time firefighters arrived, the property was burning fiercely.

“[The flames] would have been 5m, maybe, in the air, from the top of the house.”

He said the top storey of the house was well alight, and it was lucky there was little wind, given the risk of large trees burning on either side of the property.

The neighbour said the fire was a wake-up call, and his thoughts were with the people who lived in the home.

“I feel sorry for them. I mean, I don’t know them, but obviously it’s pretty devastating.”

Neighbour Kathy saw bright orange flames rising “really high”, saying they raged for at least 20 minutes.

“I’ve never seen a fire like it. It was intense, it was scary. I won’t tell you what my first words were.”

A homeowner awoke to the sound of sirens.

“I think everybody woke up.

“It sounded like they broke the door down or something like that because of the fire,” he said, describing hearing banging noises.

