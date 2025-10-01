He said the fire quickly engulfed the home. By the time firefighters arrived, the property was burning fiercely.

“[The flames] would have been five metres, maybe, in the air, from the top of the house.”

About 15 to 20 people were gathered around the property as the fire raged, he said, with people yelling at next-door neighbours to evacuate.

He said the top storey of the house was well alight and it was lucky there was little wind, given the risk of large trees burning on either side of the property. .

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze at a home on Murvale Drive, in the eastern Auckland suburb of Bucklands Beach, overnight. Photo / NZ Herald

The neighbour said the fire was a wake-up call, and his thoughts were with the people who lived in the home.

“I feel sorry for them. I mean, I don’t know them, but obviously it’s pretty devastating,”

Neighbour Kathy saw bright orange flames rising “really high”, saying they raged for at least 20 minutes.

“I’ve never seen a fire like it. It was intense, it was scary. I won’t tell you what my first words were,” she said.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va’aelua said police were “urgently” searching for those unaccounted for.

A drone was sent up over the property this morning, and a second cordon has been established around the fire-damaged home marked by police tape.

“We are working to establish what has occurred and urgently locate the people unaccounted for.”

An investigation is under way on Murvale Drive, Bucklands Beach, after a fire tore through a home overnight. Photo / Michael Craig

Va’aelua said police and Fire and Emergency were investigating.

Police would remain on the scene, with cordons established on Murvale Drive between Janome Place and Jandell Cres.

A homeowner on the street said he awoke to the sound of sirens early today after 2am.

“I think everybody woke up.

“It sounded like they broke the door down or something like that because of the fire,” he said, describing hearing banging noises.

He couldn’t see the fire from his window, but he could smell the smoke strongly from inside his house despite having all his windows and doors closed.

The home has left blackened and gutted after the fire. Photo / NZHerald

Fire crews battled the flames through the night, with neighbours reporting smoke billowing from smashed windows.

Hours after the blaze, the Bucklands Beach street still smells of smoke.

Another neighbour who had lived on the street for 40 years said police “poured down the street” in the early hours.

“Then the fire brigade and ambulance came … police were here well before the fire brigade, and heaps of them.”

Hato Hone St John said two people, one in a serious and the other in a moderate condition, were taken to Middlemore Hospital.

A third person suffering minor injuries was assessed by paramedics and treated at the scene.