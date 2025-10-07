“Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with their family, friends and all those affected at this very difficult time.”

Roper told the Herald support is being made available to students, staff and families within the school community.

“We ask that the privacy of the family is respected as they grieve their loss.”

Roper told Stuff the student was an 11-year-old who was a Year 7 pupil at the school.

He said the student was a quiet and “delightful young boy” whose death had left some of his classmates “numb”.

“Just very studious, very polite ... a credit to his family.”

The boy’s older brother, who is understood to have survived the fire, was a former pupil at the intermediate school, Roper told Stuff.

Police and fire investigators at the scene of last week's fatal house fire in Bucklands Beach. Photo / Cherie Howie

Ministry of Education north leader Isabel Evans said it was deeply saddened by the news and the thoughts of staff were with the family and community.

“Our traumatic incident team is supporting the school in responding to this tragic event and will be available for as long as needed,” she said.

Last week, Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va’aelua said the police investigation was in the early stages.

“The cause of the fire has not been determined and we are working with fire investigators as part of those inquiries,” he said.

Last week, police said two occupants who were hospitalised after the fire were still recovering from their burns; one had been discharged and the other remained in hospital in a stable condition.

The names of those killed in the fire have not been formally released.

Police have been approached for an update on the investigation.

