An intermediate school student was one of the people killed in a house fire at Bucklands Beach.
The 11-year-old was a student at Bucklands Beach Intermediate School and has been remembered as a “delightful young boy”.
Two people died and three others were injured when fire engulfed a homeon Murvale Drive early on Thursday, October 2.
Bucklands Beach Intermediate School deputy principal Will Roper said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that one of our students tragically lost their life in the house fire on Murvale Drive on October 2.