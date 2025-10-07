Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Bucklands Beach fire: Intermediate student among two killed in blaze

Natasha Gordon
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Bucklands Beach residents were jolted awake as a fire gutted an East Auckland home.

An intermediate school student was one of the people killed in a house fire at Bucklands Beach.

The 11-year-old was a student at Bucklands Beach Intermediate School and has been remembered as a “delightful young boy”.

Two people died and three others were injured when fire engulfed a home

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save