Police to give update on double-fatal Bucklands Beach house fire probe as local school mourns

NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Bucklands Beach residents were jolted awake as a fire gutted an East Auckland home.

More information is set to be revealed on the fatal East Auckland house fire that claimed two lives.

Police have spent the last six days trawling the scene on Murvale Drive, Bucklands Beach, to determine the cause of last Thursday’s fire and whether it is suspicious.

One of the

Save