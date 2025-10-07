A “delightful” 11-year-old Bucklands Beach Intermediate student died on Thursday, leaving his classmates “numb”.

Deputy principal Will Roper called the boy a credit to his family.

The boy’s older brother, who is understood to have survived the fire, was a former pupil at the school, Roper told Stuff.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt sympathies are with their family, friends and all those affected at this very difficult time.”

Police and fire investigators remain at the scene of a fatal house fire in Murvale Drive, Bucklands Beach, Auckland. Photo / Cherie Howie

Va’aelua earlier said police were unable to say if the fire was suspicious as the investigation was in its early stages.

He said police were working with fire investigators at the fire-damaged property.

The property was severely damaged, with windows shattered and debris strewn about the blackened house.

The home was left blackened and gutted after the fire. Photo / NZME

Crews in boiler suits searched the home within the cordon that remained in place for several days. Emergency services covered a badly charred upstairs room with a blue tarpaulin, leaving one upstairs room visible.

Neighbours recounted waking to the roar of fire and “mini explosions” as the blaze quickly gripped the home.

Thick plumes of smoke and large orange flames could be seen as firefighters battled the fire for several hours.

The man who filmed the property engulfed by fire said neighbours gathered outside, calling to others to evacuate.

Thick plumes of smoke and orange flames pour out the Bucklands Beach home on Murvale Drive.

“[The flames] would have been 5m, maybe, in the air, from the top of the house.”

Neighbour Kathy saw bright orange flames rising “really high”.

“I’ve never seen a fire like it. It was intense, it was scary. I won’t tell you what my first words were.”

