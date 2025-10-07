Va’aelua earlier said police were unable to say if the fire was suspicious as the investigation was in its early stages.
He said police were working with fire investigators at the fire-damaged property.
The property was severely damaged, with windows shattered and debris strewn about the blackened house.
Crews in boiler suits searched the home within the cordon that remained in place for several days. Emergency services covered a badly charred upstairs room with a blue tarpaulin, leaving one upstairs room visible.
Neighbours recounted waking to the roar of fire and “mini explosions” as the blaze quickly gripped the home.
Thick plumes of smoke and large orange flames could be seen as firefighters battled the fire for several hours.
The man who filmed the property engulfed by fire said neighbours gathered outside, calling to others to evacuate.
“[The flames] would have been 5m, maybe, in the air, from the top of the house.”