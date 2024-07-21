The closure of State Highway 1 at the Brynderwyn Hills from a slip on Saturday has highlighted the need to urgently replace the route with an alternative four-lane highway, according to Northland leaders.
Heavy rain caused a number of slips on the route on Saturday, before a large slip at 11am closed the highway in both directions.
It reopened at 6.30pm on Saturday under a 30km/h speed restriction and NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) continued to monitor the site over the weekend as more rain fell.
“The reason we spent $70-odd million on widening the road and improving the faces, is so that when we get slips, we’re still able to keep the road open. There were lots of smaller slips which stayed behind the barriers.”
McCallum said the design also meant the route would reopen quickly when there was a slip large enough to close the road, with slips to be expected in Northland.
On Saturday, he shared frustration at the route closing once again.
“This is incredibly disruptive and frustrating for local communities, businesses, driver, and freight operators... The Brynderwyns is a crucial connection to and from Northland for both people and freight,” he said on X, formerly Twitter.
“Significant investment has recently been made to ensure this corridor is resilient so that slips can be cleared more quickly when they happen, while our government prioritises the delivery of an alternative to the Brynderwyns as a new Road of National Significance.”
Whangārei mayor Vince Cocurullo, who spoke with Brown on Saturday, said the minister understand the pain Northland feels when the route is closed.
“He really does feel for Northland and really wants to see Northland achieve. He’s conscious that every time this closes, it’s another blow for Northland.”
Cocurullo said Saturday’s closure, less than a month after the highway reopened, was very frustrating.
“I was not expecting it to fail within one month, I was at least hoping for a year. It was disappointing.”
But Cocurullo said the repair was only ever meant to be a temporary fix while work on a four-lane alternative started. That would take at least two years for route designation and land acquisition, plus a further three years for construction.