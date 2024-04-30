An active slip at the SH1 Brynderwyn Hills repair site has delayed the reopening by ‘a number of weeks’.

An active slip at the SH1 Brynderwyn Hills repair site has delayed the reopening by ‘a number of weeks’.

The reopening of SH1 over the beleaguered Brynderwyns in Northland will be delayed by “a number of weeks” due to an active slip at the site.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi can’t say how much longer the vital transport link will be closed for.

The highway was expected to fully reopen on May 13 but due to a slip at the site, “this will no longer be possible,” NZTA national manager infrastructure delivery Mark Kinvig said.

The roughly 10km stretch of highway has been completely closed since February 26, excluding Easter, for urgent repair works following onslaughts of bad weather including Cyclone Gabrielle.

Kinvig said the slip happened over the weekend at Kauri Tree Corner on a slope teams were working to stabilise.

“There has continued to be movement in the hillside over the last couple of days, with a substantial amount of material falling today,” he said.

Kinvig said further geotechnical assessments will be done to determine the approach for stabilising the hillside.

“This must be fixed before the road can safely reopen to traffic.”

He said they understood the news was not what anyone wanted to hear.

“Our team is still in the early stages of assessing the best solution, and we will confirm more details as soon as we can.”

Northland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Darryn Fisher said the delay “prolongs the hurt”.

“It’s coming into winter so the weather is going to impact that, and it’s down season anyway. But I’m glad the slip didn’t happen when the road was open.”

Whangārei Mayor Vince Cocurullo said the most important thing was that no-one was hurt when it happened.

“It’s always going to be frustrating for businesses and truck drivers.

“The biggest thing from the community is to get behind them and support them.”

NZTA said it would keep everyone updated through its e-newsletter and social media channels.

NZTA reminded motorists of the three detour routes; SH12/SH14, Paparoa Oakleigh Rd and Cove Rd.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.