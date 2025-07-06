Burt said the international match drove a direct economic impact into the hospitality and tourism sectors.

“... While also elevating Taitokerau Northland on the national and international stage.”

Whangārei mayor Vince Cocurullo said the match had meant rugby fans could get close to the action without having to leave Northland but it also drew people to the region.

Some fans had reportedly travelled from as far as Scotland to cheer to their home side on.

“The economic impact on Whangārei and Northland is unbelievable,” Cocurullo said.

He had seen a few of Scotland’s players after the game and said, “all they could do was rave about Northland”.

Northland Events Centre Trust chief executive Brent Markwick said the international clash had reinforced the critical role Semenoff Stadium played for the region.

While the stadium could host events that were a drawcard overseas, he said it also acted as the heart of the community.

Scottish pride could be seen loud and clear at Semenoff Stadium on Saturday as the Māori All Blacks took on Scotland. Photo / Getty Images

“It was just this awesome feeling, I think of pride, that Northland was hosting something like this,” Markwick said.

Cocurullo described game day’s atmosphere as “absolutely superb”.

He said the Black Ferns were a highlight, with players like Portia Woodman displaying her skill on the pitch.

The Māori All Blacks v Scotland match proved to be a nail-biter.

Northlander Sam Nock got the crowd roaring as he put the Māori All Blacks on the scoreboard first and only a minute into the game.

Scotland bounced back from the early blow well and went on to build a 24-12 lead at halftime.

In the second half, tries to Kurt Eklund and Gideon Wrampling helped the Māori All Blacks close the gap to three points with 15 minutes left to play.

The Kiwis kept testing the Scottish defence but the visitors were able to keep them at bay and for the first time prevail against the Māori All Blacks.

Northlander Sam Nock makes a play for the Māori All Black side against Scotland. Photo / Fiona Goodall - Photosport

In a post-match interview, captain Kurt Eklund said had the team shown heart and mana in the last 10 minutes as they tried to hold off their rivals.

“I’m so proud of these boys.”

Eklund said many of the players whakapapa back to Northland so it had been awesome to play on home turf.

“... And the crowd that turned out, we felt the aroha up here and the welcome that we got.”

A traditional Māori welcome during Saturday's match between the Māori All Blacks and Scotland. Photo / Dave Rowland - Getty Images

Māori All Blacks centre Bailyn Sullivan said hearing the crowd in the last five minutes was “what it’s all about”.

“It’s about reuniting with our Māoritanga and to see the crowd and everyone turn up was pretty special, so I’m happy with where we are now.”

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.