Pose for a picture

Dotted around the Town Basin are three frames dedicated to the international clash that people can snap a picture in.

Find the frames at Pūtahi Park, Te Matau a Pohe Bridge and the Waka and Wave sculpture.

Meet some of the team

Those wanting to meet select members of the Māori All Blacks and Black Ferns can attend a signing opposite Burning Issues Gallery at the Town Basin from 2.30pm until 3.30pm on Friday.

Attendees may even get the chance to win a double pass to the match.

Show your support, get your face painted

Those attending the game with little ones will be able to head to the pocket park opposite The Warehouse on Saturday for face painting.

Make a day of it and walk along the loop, snap a few pictures in the frames and walk to Semenoff Stadium.

Follow the kiwi trail

The mascot for the event will be dotted along the path to the game on Saturday in a bid to encourage people to walk to the event and park away from the stadium.

Watch the game from afar

Catch the games at the Judge House of Ale.

The Black Ferns kick off at 1.05pm, followed by the main event, the Māori All Blacks taking on Scotland, at 3.35pm.

Then Scotland versus France will fill the screen from 10am on July 5.

Prizes will be available for the best dressed and there will be meal and drink specials, whether it’s Kiwi classics such as fry bread and raw fish, or a hearty Scottish feast such as stovies or mince and tatties.

Get in the Celtic spirit

Whangārei eatery Roost will be hosting a traditional ceilidh dance from 6.30pm until 9.30pm on Saturday.

After the game, head along to the family-friendly event where attendees can step into the world of the Celtic barn dance.

There will be a six-piece Gaelic folk band on site and the event welcomes people of all ages.

General admission tickets cost $28.92 when booked online through Eventfinda.

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.