Gisborne's Fergus Burke attempting a conversion for Canterbury in an NPC game against Manawatu in Christchurch. Burke is in the Scotland squad to play the Māori All Blacks in Whangārei on July 5 as part of a three-match Summer Tour. Photo / Photosport

Gisborne-born-and-raised former Crusaders first five-eighths Fergus Burke is on his way back to New Zealand to play for Scotland.

Scotland face the Māori All Blacks in Whangārei on Saturday, July 5, before playing tests in Fiji and against Manu Samoa at Eden Park.

Burke, who has played 21 matches for English premiership club Saracens since leaving the Crusaders in 2024, trained with the Scotland Six Nations squad, but did not appear in the tournament.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend, a former first five-eighths, said the Six Nations side loved training with Burke.

“We’ve seen his game grow this year at Saracens,”’ Townsend told Scottish publication The Offside Line.