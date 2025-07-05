The kayakers had been flashing the torch on their mobile phone as they awaited help.

They were eventually found 3km away after having drifted in the breeze and outgoing tide.

Circa Rescue skipper Graham Teal said both kayakers were very cold and shaken from their ordeal.

“They’d been out on the water since around 2pm that day. We gave them blankets and heat pads while we took them back to shore.”

Temperatures had dropped to near 14C yesterday evening with a south-westerly wind of 30km/h whipping through the harbour.

Teal praised the kayakers for wearing life jackets and carrying at least one form of communication between them.

" ... Without these crucial safety measures, it could have been a very different result," he said.

“If you’re going out on your kayak, make sure you’re always prepared with a lifejacket, the right clothing, and at least two reliable forms of communication, such as a fully charged mobile phone in a waterproof case.”

Coastguard Whangārei is no stranger to winter rescue missions.

In June last year, Coastguard Whangārei rescued three men in the early hours of the morning after they were forced to abandon their sinking boat near the Hen and Chicken Islands.

A distress call was received by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre at 3.30am on June 22 and Coastguard Whangārei volunteers responded immediately, launching the rescue vessel Circa Rescue.

New Zealand Police also joined the rescue operation, deploying the Eagle helicopter which spotted the vessel and three men in the water at 4.38am.

The men were successfully retrieved from the water and taken to shore at Mangawhai Heads.