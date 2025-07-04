A person has been left with "a range of injuries" after an alleged assault in Whangārei in the early hours of this morning. Photo / NZME

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A person has been left with "a range of injuries" after an alleged assault in Whangārei in the early hours of this morning. Photo / NZME

A person has received a range of injuries in an alleged assault in central Whangārei.

The person was reportedly assaulted on a section on Walton St about 1.30am.

Detective Senior Sergeant Michelle Harris of the Whangārei Criminal Investigation Branch said they needed medical attention for their injuries.

Harris said the community could be assured police were following lines of inquiry, which were in the early stages.

“Our staff are focused on working through the process with the complainant to establish exactly what has occurred.”