New Zealand|Politics

Brooke van Velden: Solve housing crisis by uniting New Zealanders with good ideas

5 minutes to read
The Government will pour close to $4 billion into a scheme to accelerate the pace of new house builds, which is expected to help see "tens of thousands" of new properties built.

NZ Herald
By: Brooke van Velden

OPINION:

"I am extremely stressed about how to deal with this." "We are being painted as 'evil and greedy'. I cannot talk to any of my friends or loved ones about this because of it.

