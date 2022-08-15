July 23 2022 | A protest organised by Brian Tamaki and the Freedom and Rights Coalition caused chaos. Video / Supplied / Michael Craig

Brian Tamaki and his wife Hannah have received infringement notices from the police following their anti-Government protest that brought gridlock to the Auckland motorway network.

Hannah shared a photo of her notice online, writing: "Did you get one... We both did."

The notice states that Tamaki faces a $250 fine for "pedestrian on a motorway".

"Maybe we were walking to (sic) slow," Tamaki mused, adding a snail emoji for effect.

Hannah Tamaki shared the infringement notice online. Photo / Hannah Tamaki

The Herald has contacted the police and Destiny Church for comment.

The stated aim of the protests on July 23 was to create "major public interruption and disruption" to protest against the Government.

Protesters rallied by Brian Tamaki's Destiny Church and the Freedoms and Rights Coalition entered the Southern Motorway around Newmarket and forced police to stop traffic in both directions.

That action was the most dramatic in a day of nationwide protest that also saw crowds gather in other centres.

The Destiny Church leader spoke at the Auckland protest and commented on the potential for civil unrest, stating "the other solution I already mentioned is the Sri Lankan solution", citing the widespread protests in the Asian country this month.

While the lanes of the Southern Motorway were reopened after about an hour, the actions of the protesters created huge traffic snarl-ups.

It led to a backlash from some motorists, with plastic bottles being thrown at some protesters.

Police said on the day that they were considering charges against some involved in the protest.

"While the protesters were walking on the motorway our priority was to actively police their movements to ensure the safety of everyone," Auckland Central Area Commander Graeme Anderson said.

"Now the protest has concluded, we will review the actions of those involved with a view to prosecution for being on the motorway."

While the organisers put out a press release the night before, they refused to engage with Auckland Police prior to the protest to provide detail about their intended route and did not divulge this information until the protest began, Anderson said.

"This was extremely disappointing as it meant our staff and Waka Kotahi had to move quickly to keep all road users in the area safe.

"This was reckless behaviour on part of the organisers and participants. I don't know why they would think this was a safe act to undertake, and it had the added consequence of causing disruption to members of the community who were just trying to go about their day."

Another protest was organised by the group earlier this month, bringing the faithful to Auckland Domain for the "Proud to be Kiwi - Kiwi Patriots Day and March".

That protest was met by a noisy group of counter-protesters who named themselves "FARC off Brian".

The infringement notice is not Brian Tamaki's only recent brush with the law.

The self-styled 'Apostle' last week admitted a charge of careless driving relating to a crash where his car hit a car with an elderly couple inside.

A police summary of facts, released to the Rotorua Daily Post last month, said the 64-year-old was driving a Foton vehicle about 5pm on Friday, May 6, east on Hamurana Rd near State Highway 33.

The elderly couple was travelling westbound and their vehicle was struck by Tamaki's vehicle after it crossed the centre line.

The summary said Tamaki's entire vehicle was in the opposing lane in the path of the oncoming vehicle.

The vehicle Brian Tamaki was driving crossed the centre line and hit an oncoming vehicle. Photo / Supplied

The elderly man driving the car tried to swerve right but was unsuccessful, and both vehicles' passenger sides collided at speed, the summary said.

Both vehicles spun around and came to a stop, the summary said.

Nearby residents came out of their homes to help and call emergency services.

In explanation, Tamaki stated: "I heard a noise behind me and did a quick mirror glance.''

Monty Henry, who lives nearby, told the Rotorua Daily Post last month he and his fellow neighbour rushed to help when they heard the crash.

Henry said Tamaki's vehicle had gone through a fence and into a nearby paddock.

Henry said Tamaki mentioned he was driving his brother-in-law's vehicle and his brother-in-law was in the passenger seat.

Henry said he instantly knew who he was when he saw him.

"I said 'what are you up to numb nuts?' And I said 'oh you're lucky God is on your side'."