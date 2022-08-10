Members of the Freedoms & Rights Coalition vastly outnumber those in the anti-protest group. Video / NZ Herald

Members of the Freedoms & Rights Coalition vastly outnumber those in the anti-protest group. Video / NZ Herald

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki has admitted a charge of careless driving relating to a crash that saw his car hit a car with an elderly couple inside.

The high-profile church leader's case was called in the Rotorua District Court but Tamaki did not appear in person.

His lawyer, Shannon Eldridge, appeared on Tamaki's behalf and asked that Tamaki's appearance be excused given it was a category one and fine-only offence.

The charge relates to a crash on Hamurana Rd in May when the car he was driving crossed the centre line and smashed into the other car.

The elderly woman had to be taken to Rotorua Hospital.

The vehicle Brian Tamaki was driving allegedly crossed the centre line and hit an oncoming vehicle. Photo / Supplied

Careless driving carries a maximum $3000 fine but Community Registrar Sherida Cooper convicted Tamaki and ordered him to pay $500 towards replacing the couple's car, $130 court costs and $500 to each victim for emotional harm reparation.

She said reparation for damage to a fence as a result of the crash was yet to be determined.

Eldridge said the couple did not have insurance but Tamaki arranged for his insurance to cover the cost of replacing the couple's vehicle. The insurance replacement cost was $7500 but the couple believed their vehicle was valued at $8000.

Eldridge said Tamaki agreed to pay the difference.

Eldridge asked Cooper not to disqualify Tamaki from driving given the cause of the crash was a moment's inattention. He said inattention did not always result in crashes such as this.

Cooper asked prosecuting Sergeant John Cassidy for Tamaki's demerit points record. Cassidy said he had 55 demerit points but was unable to tell Cooper what they were for.

Cooper said given the circumstances of the crash she would not disqualify Tamaki from driving.

A police summary of facts, released to the Rotorua Daily Post last month, said the 64-year-old was driving a Foton vehicle about 5pm on Friday, May 6, east on Hamurana Rd near State Highway 33.

The elderly couple was travelling westbound and their vehicle was struck by Tamaki's vehicle after it crossed the centre line.

The summary said Tamaki's entire vehicle was in the opposing lane in the path of the oncoming vehicle.

Emergency services at the crash scene. Photo / Supplied

The elderly man driving the car tried to swerve right but was unsuccessful, and both vehicles' passenger sides collided at speed, the summary said.

Both vehicles spun around and came to a stop, the summary said.

Nearby residents came out of their homes to help and call emergency services.

In explanation, Tamaki stated: "I heard a noise behind me and did a quick mirror glance.''

Monty Henry, who lives nearby, told the Rotorua Daily Post last month he and his fellow neighbour rushed to help when they heard the crash.

Henry said Tamaki's vehicle had gone through a fence and into a nearby paddock.

Henry said Tamaki mentioned he was driving his brother-in-law's vehicle and his brother-in-law was in the passenger seat.

Henry said he instantly knew who he was when he saw him.

"I said 'what are you up to numb nuts?' And I said 'oh you're lucky God is on your side'."

The damaged fence. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Henry said in his opinion, Tamaki was incredibly lucky the two elderly people weren't killed and that he didn't hit a pole that was near the fence his vehicle struck.

In his view, both vehicles looked extensively damaged.

He believed the impact of the crash was such, the back wheel of the elderly couple's vehicle snapped off.

"The back wheel was just hanging off."

Henry said Tamaki's wife, Hannah, arrived at the crash scene not long after.

Tamaki has been linked to anti-government protests in Auckland.

He and three other prominent Destiny Church members, including Hannah, also face charges over allegations they violated the Covid-19 lockdown last year by organising or attending Auckland Domain protests.

The slight bend in Hamurana Rd where the crash happened. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Tamaki faces four charges of intentionally failing to comply with Covid-19 orders. Police alleged he organised a protest at Auckland Domain on October 2, last year, attended the protest, attended a second Auckland Domain protest on October 16, and attended a third Auckland Domain protest on November 20.

Large outdoor gatherings were prohibited by Covid-19 orders at the time.

The Tamakis and two others, Jennifer Louise Marshall and Kaleb Cave, have been remanded until September 1 for a case review hearing relating to those charges.

All four were charged with intentionally failing to comply with the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act, which could carry a penalty of up to six months' imprisonment and a $4000 fine.

Tamaki and his family moved to Rotorua between 1984 and 1985 from their home town of Te Awamutu to take over the apostolic church in Rotorua, known as Lake City Church, which met at a warehouse in Maisey Pl.

Bishop Brian Tamaki at the lockdown and vaccination protest at Auckland Domain during level 3 lockdown in October. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The church then became based in the former Odeon theatre in Tutanekai St, where the congregation is today still going strong with hundreds of members.

Brian and Hannah Tamaki were ministers at the church in Rotorua before moving to Auckland where they founded Destiny Church in 1998 with 20 members, many of them following the Tamakis from Lake City Church, which was renamed Destiny Rotorua in 2001.

The Auckland church has now grown and nationwide Destiny was reported to have up to 6000 members at its peak.