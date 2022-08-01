Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Trail bike riders chanting gang slogans terrorise neighbourhood on Westbrook fields

6 minutes to read
A trail bike rider rides at a father and his daughters at the Westbrook fields. Photo / Supplied

A trail bike rider rides at a father and his daughters at the Westbrook fields. Photo / Supplied

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

Gang-slogan chanting trail bikers left a terrified 12-year-old girl in tears after one almost mowed her down deliberately while she was on a training run.

It comes after a spate of similar incidents in which

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.