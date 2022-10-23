Police in Wellington and Central District are continuing to appeal to the public for any information relating to missing person Breanna Muriwai. Photo / Supplied

The mother of missing woman Breanna Muriwai has made an emotional plea to those who she says were last with her daughter.

Muriwai has not been seen or heard from since the early hours of August 28 when she was seen walking down Te Horo beach. Police revealed her cellphone was found on the same beach on October 7.

In a Facebook post Muriwai's mother Jasmin Gray called for the "two people" who she alleged were with her daughter when she went missing to let her know where she is.

"So we can come out of this nightmare and get on with life! I know both of you have kids of your own, think of them if you have a heart and just imagine if this was happening to one of them," she wrote.

Grey said since her daughter went missing it had been eight weeks of indescribable pain for her and her family.

"If these two guys are your family members, plz help us get our girl back.

"We love you bub and we're not giving up til you're home x Mum."

Police have been approached for comment but did not confirm the allegation two people were with Muriwai when she disappeared and said there were no updates at this stage.

Gray previously told the Herald her daughter is many things – outgoing and vibrant with a passion for the outdoors, and has a wicked sense of humour that always "turned a low into a good laugh".

"She is always striving to learn, grow, thrive and do better within and around herself which is what drives her."

The 22-year-old was in the process of completing a nursing course and looking forward to a career in healthcare.

A few weeks ago police revealed they were seeking information about a purple suitcase they believe is "significant" to the investigation.

They said its recovery may help them figure out the circumstances of the 22-year-old's disappearance.

"The clear focus of the investigation is to find Breanna and to establish the circumstances of what led Breanna to be at Te Horo Beach," Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson said.