Police are at the scene of a serious incident in West Auckland, with a police officer confirming “staff are involved”.

Several police vehicles and ambulances are responding to the incident near the intersection of Triangle Rd and Lincoln Rd, Henderson. Police have been there since just before 5am.

At least two vehicles have been involved in a crash; with another vehicle stopped outside a nearby petrol station.

A witness said a police officer at the scene said “staff are involved”.

Police have blocked off part of Lincoln Rd as a result and commuters are advised to find an alternative route.

- more to come -