Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Brain drain: New Zealand’s challenge to attract back talent – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Tauranga residents Dr Kevin Chen (left) and James Chen are leaving New Zealand for a better life overseas.

Tauranga residents Dr Kevin Chen (left) and James Chen are leaving New Zealand for a better life overseas.

Editorial

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Kevin and James Chen are leaving for Thailand, citing disillusionment with life in Tauranga.
  • Migrant departures rose 16% to over 123,000 in the year to March, a record high.
  • Economists warn low net migration could impact the housing market and economic recovery.

In the past week a new phrase has entered the lexicon – “persistent meh”.

A Tauranga couple used the words to describe their disillusionment with New Zealand and their perceived lack of options for living life to the full.

As we reported last week, Kevin and James

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand