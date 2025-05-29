Advertisement
Brain drain: Why a senior Tauranga doctor and a marketer are moving to Thailand

Megan Wilson
By
Multimedia Journalist·Bay of Plenty Times·
5 mins to read

Tauranga couple Dr Kevin Chen (left) and James Chen are leaving New Zealand for a better life overseas. Photo / Supplied

  • Dr Kevin Chen and James Chen have booked one-way tickets from New Zealand to Thailand in July, with no plans to return.
  • The couple are disillusioned with life in New Zealand, and Kevin hit burnout in his role as a senior medical officer in the public health system.
  • Migrant departures from New Zealand reached a new record for an annual period in January.

Disillusioned with the “persistent meh” feeling of life in New Zealand, Tauranga couple Dr Kevin Chen and James Chen are off to seek a life overseas where “everything’s at your fingertips”.

They are leaving these shores for o a country where they can ditch their cars and easily use public

