Updated

Immigration: Kiwi brain drain has peaked despite another year of record departures

Liam Dann
By
Business Editor at Large·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Migrant departures were up 18% to 122,800, the highest on record for an annual period. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Migrant departures were up 18% to 122,800, the highest on record for an annual period. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

  • Migrant departures reached a record 122,800 in the year to January 2025, up 18%.
  • Migrant arrivals were 155,300, down 31%, with a net migration gain of 32,500.
  • Economists warn low net migration could impact the housing market and economic recovery.

The number of people leaving the country long-term hit another new record in the year to January – but monthly data suggests the brain drain has peaked.

Stats NZ provisional data for the January 2025 year (compared with January 2024) showed migrant departures up 18% to 122,800, the highest on

