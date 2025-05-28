The site of the Pukemapu subdivision is outlined in yellow. Photo / Supplied
Residents of a Tauranga suburb are concerned a new 200-home development will have a “huge impact” on traffic that is already “horrendous”.
The residents want a second access added to the planned 13-hectare Pukemapu subdivision in Ōhauiti to alleviate their concerns, but Tauranga City Council says doing so would beprohibitively expensive.
The new subdivision will be built on land that slopes down from the Rowesdale subdivision towards Pukemapu Rd, and an existing Rowesdale Drive house will be demolished to build the only access road.
Kerrie, who did not want her surname published, lives near Rowesdale Drive and said she and some other neighbours wanted the subdivision’s developers to build a second access to Pukemapu Rd, which connects to Oropi Rd, to alleviate traffic pressures through Ōhauiti.
Kerrie said the council had told her access to the subdivision was the developers’ responsibility.
“The council is telling us we need to fight this with the developer to get the new road put in. It’s nothing to do with council.”
The council bought two properties at the end of Rowesdale Drive in 2020 to enable access to the Pukemapu land.
These properties had covenants that prohibited them being used to enable development of the adjoining land.
The council needed agreement from the other 21 property owners who were under the same covenant to change it to provide access to land behind. The alternative was to use a Public Works Act acquisition or High Court process to change the covenant.
Talks with owners started in December 2021. The property owners obtained legal representation and an agreement on compensation was reached with the council in January 2023.
The covenants on the two Rowesdale Drive properties were revoked, enabling access and services to the developable land.
The covenants on other Rowesdale subdivision properties stayed the same.
Kerrie was also upset the council used ratepayer money to buy the homes.
“I just thought how unfair it was, our ratepayer money being used to buy two houses that they’re just going to bowl down. They’ve used our ratepayer money to pay out [compensation to] those 21 properties.”
Multiple access points were preferable but not possible because of constraints and the costs involved, Jones said.
The Pukemapu Rd option was not feasible and had a prohibitive cost, she said.
Traffic congestion was a “significant issue” during weekday-morning peak-hour but outside this the network generally performed well in Ōhauiti, Jones said.
“While additional traffic will have effects on the community, the shortage of housing in the city also has significant impacts and this area is one of few options to make a meaningful addition to the city’s housing supply in a relatively short timeframe.”
The council agreed better schooling options were needed in the area and had been engaging with the Ministry of Education for some years, she said.
“We are also aware of the lack of retail and commercial offering in the suburb and plan to investigate this further as part of our upcoming review of commercial and industrial zones across the city.”
The council was also considering investigating other access options for Ōhauiti, Jones said.
Carrus managing director Scott Adams said they were working through options and timeframes for the development.
“We don’t have a workable subdivision plan as yet.”
Adams said it was unknown yet how many homes would be built.
The land had been zoned residential for about 25 years, he said.
Residential growth took up most of the water and wastewater capacity that was allocated for the project and no infrastructure planning or upsizing had occurred since despite the residential zoning, Adams said.