Migrant departures were 121,300, up 15%.

For migrant departures in the February 2025 year, citizens of New Zealand were the largest group, with 69,100 departures.

While this remains at historically high levels, it represents a plateau in departure numbers – compared to 69,200 in the year to January.

The net migration gain of 32,900 was made up of a net gain of 77,000 non-New Zealand citizens and a net migration loss of 44,100 New Zealand citizens.

Annual migrant arrivals peaked at 234,800 in the year to October 2023, Stats NZ said.

Annual migrant departures provisionally peaked at 122,000 in the year ending January 2025.

“The long-term average for February years (2002 to 2019) before Covid-19 is 118,800 migrant arrivals, 91,600 migrant departures, and a net migration gain of 27,300,” Stats NZ said.

For migrant arrivals in the February 2025 year, citizens of New Zealand were the largest group, with 25,100 arrivals. The next largest groups were citizens of India, 24,800; China, 19,000; and the Philippines, 13,100.

Aussie exodus

New data for migration with Australia was also released by Stats NZ – for the year to September 2024.

There was a net migration loss of 30,400 people to Australia in the year ended September 2024.

This was made up of a net loss of 29,100 New Zealand citizens and a net loss of 1200 non-New Zealand citizens.

This compared with a net migration loss to Australia of 26,100 in the year ended September 2023 – made up of a net loss of 25,400 New Zealand citizens and a net loss of 700 non-New Zealand citizens.

Traditionally, there had been a net migration loss from New Zealand to Australia, Stats NZ said.

This averaged at about 30,000 a year from 2004 to 2013, and 3000 a year from 2014 to 2019.

In the September 2024 year, 58% of New Zealand citizen migrant departures were to Australia.

Liam Dann is business editor-at-large for the New Zealand Herald. He is a senior writer and columnist, and also presents and produces videos and podcasts. He joined the Herald in 2003.