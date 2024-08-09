Residents are fed up with boy racers damaging roads in Dargaville.
Dargaville locals have been left “terrified and frustrated” over boy racers repeatedly doing burnouts and drag racing, with some residents deciding to leave town.
A dad, who asked not to be named citing safety reasons, said the level of crime was “out of control” and a reason why his family of four have decided to sell their house and move elsewhere.
“We just don’t know what to do. Everyone including my wife and me is terrified,” said the dad of two daughters.
Northland Roading Policing Manager Inspector Anne-Marie Fitchett said they are concerned about the anti-social driving behaviour and the danger it poses in the Dargaville area.
The dad’s family has been living in the town for nine years now. But in recent months the place has seen a rise in boy racers doing aggressive burnouts and races which have caused many residents to experience sleepless nights.
“If you can gather photos or video safely, please do so, as this helps us follow up,” she added.
